NORTH KINGSVILLE — An international torch relay is scheduled to stop Tuesday at Sheldon Calvary to share a message with campers, said Prakhara Harter, a spokesman for the group.
The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run is scheduled to arrive at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Harter said.
“We are going to be doing a program,” Harter said of interaction that is scheduled to occur between the campers and the runners.
Harter said the torch will be passed in 12 states and Canada during the 2023 North American Peace Run.
The relay started in New York on July 13th on a journey taking them through the northeast and Canada.
“The final leg of the relay is along Lake Erie concluding in Chicago in time for the gathering of the Parliament of the World’s Religions,” Harter said.
“The Peace Run has traversed over 160 nations on all seven continents over the past 36 years supporting humanity’s universal aspiration for a more peaceful world,” she said.
Harter said since 1987 more than 7 million people have participated and the group has received commendations from Pope Francis, Nelson Mandela, Queen Elizabeth II, Mother Teresa and Muhammad Ali.
She said the Peace Run was inspired by visionary Sri Chinmoy to give citizens a dynamic way to express their own hopes and dreams for a more peaceful world.
The relay also conducted ceremonies earlier this year in El Paso, Texas, San Diego and Seattle.
Chinmoy was an athlete, philosopher, artist, musician and poet who dedicated his life to helping people find peace within themselves, she said.
“Lasting peace must begin within the depths of the individual, and from there spread in ever-widening circles as a dynamic force for world change,” Chinmoy said years ago.
