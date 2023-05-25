ASHTABULA — It’s party time!
Businesses on Main Avenue invite the public to attend a party from 2-6 p.m. Friday.
This event, organized by KeyBank, will feature local businesses offering discounts and free gifts to the community, including Ultimate Appearance, Dublin Down Irish Pub & Eatery, Kist by the Sun and Hairapist, Signature Health, Bakery On Main, among others.
“Come on out to Main Avenue,” said Greg Church of the Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce. “The businesses located on Main Ave are offering discounts and free gifts to the community to come out and join the party.”
There will be free samples of food, free popcorn, free balloons, free cookies, raffles, and free money-saving coupons.
It looks like Mother Nature will cooperate, as well. The forecast for Friday is sunshine and a high of 65 degrees for Ashtabula, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland.
