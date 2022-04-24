Work has begun to prepare area parks for the summer season from Ashtabula Township to Conneaut and Andover to Geneva.
Lake Shore Park crews have been prepping the beach for swimmers and the gravel parking lot to handle the cars that transport residents to the park for a summer of fun.
Lights from the Lights on the Lake event were moved from the park as the spring season gets rolling.
Major digging was a part of the work at Conneaut Township Park and workers also stacked driftwood for transport before swimmers hit the beach in the months to come.
Vacationers have already started to use the cabins and other facilities at Pymatuning State Park in Andover Township. Fishermen also have been getting out on the lake to test their skills in the chilly early season waters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.