ASHTABULA — Ten years have come and gone since Our Lady of Mount Carmel, St. Joseph and Mother of Sorrows churches joined to make Our Lady of Peace Parish, said Father Raymond Thomas, who was the master of ceremonies with Jayne Ann Colin for an evening of celebration and remembrance.
The anniversary was celebrated with a dinner and a time to honor Kym Foglio, who played the organ at Mother of Sorrows Church for 40 years and another 10 years at Our Lady of Peace Parish for a total of 50 years of service, Thomas said.
Thomas said her family history runs deep in the life of Ashtabula catholic churches.
"You can see how music runs through the family," he said of the organ work that went all the way back to Foglio's great-great grandfather.
Foglio started taking piano lessons when she was five years old and served the church musically when she was young and also played for many musical groups at Edgewood High School.
"On the Feast of Epiphany in 1971, she played her first mass," Thomas said.
Foglio thanked Thomas for the honor.
"You are all family. Fifty years is a long time and I am here for you. I so much appreciate this. Thank you, thank you, thank you," she said.
Members of the 1961 graduating class of Mount Carmel School were also honored and helped take items from a time capsule from that year.
Thomas said the parish has been asked to close two of the three churches and keep one open. He said discussion on the matter is on-going and a decision is expected by March 1.
