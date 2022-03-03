The needs of Ashtabula County residents have changed in many ways during the two-plus years of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to organizations that help the hungry.
Country Neighbor Executive Director Barbara Klingensmith, whose organization coordinates the distribution of food for 18 food pantries and four hot-meal sites, said there has been an increase in need recently. Country Neighbor distributes food received from the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, which serves northeastern Ohio.
Klingensmith said with all that is happening in the world, food costs are increasing and stretching families’ budgets.
“What we saw during the pandemic was a lot more senior citizens [needing food],” Klingensmith said.
Some, she said, had never sought aid previously.
Klingensmith families were assisted through various programs and — more recently — via the earned-income tax credit, created specifically for families with children.
The tax credit recently expired, which may affect more families. She said organizations are prepared if the need jumps significantly.
“We are gearing up,” Klingensmith said.
Several programs sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture provided a lot more food than normal for county residents during the early and middle stages of the pandemic. She said more dairy, produce and even meat products were available to those in need than ever before.
Klingensmith said some food programs from the federal government have closed, but others have opened. “Feed the Hope,” a community-wide program to fight hunger, created 100,000 meals last September.
Klingensmith said some of the meals, designed for long-term storage, are still available. Fundraising has for the 2022 version on Sept. 9 is under way with a goal of making 300,000 meals.
“We are planning on a variety pack,” she said.
G.O. Development Corp. Operations Director Frances Norman said the amount of people seeking produce monthly has dropped but the need for daily meals has stayed steady. “We are feeding 50 plus a day,” Norman said.
“The produce is up and down with the weather,” Norman said.
Meals served Monday-Friday are steady, with many homeless people in need of food, she said.
The need for meals, or food from a pantry, also changes depending on the time of the month, Norman said. She said by the middle of the month need tends to increase when resources from food stamps or other revenue streams begin to dwindle.
Norman said G.O. Development Corp. receives food to prepare meals through Country Neighbor, but also provide silverware, plates and napkins.
Klingensmith said a Commodity Supplemental Food Program is available for people over age 60. The program provides a monthly food box for those who meet income criteria ranging from $17,667 a year for a household that includes one person to $60,619 for a household of eight.
People can apply for the program through Country Neighbor, Klingensmith said. Collection sites include Orwell Country Neighbor, Andover Country Neighbor, Geneva Senior Center, Ashtabula Senior Center, Conneaut Human Resources Center, Gulfview Towers in Ashtabula and Lakeview Towers in Ashtabula.
The boxes generally contain juice, fruit, vegetables, soup, cereal, peanut butter, spaghetti, beef stew and a two pound block of cheese.
Pantry sites where food is distributed regularly include churches and non-profit organizations throughout the county, including the Conneaut Food Pantry, Lighthouse Harvest Foundation, Feed Our Vets and Pymatuning Community Church.
