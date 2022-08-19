JEFFERSON — A painting honoring Platt R. Spencer was dedicated to Ashtabula County on Thursday afternoon in the commissioners’ meeting room.
Spencer, for whom a Geneva elementary school is named, was honored for his work in the creation of Spencerian handwriting, which provided Americans with a new way to communicate, said Michael Sull, who has taught classes about the unique handwriting technique for decades.
Spencer, who was born in 1800 and died in 1864, spent much of his latter life in Ashtabula County and was renowned for his commitment to a handwriting style that allowed room for individual creativity, Sull said.
More than 25 people, including elected officials, attended the event.
“I came to Geneva in 1984 to do the research for my book,” Sull said.
He said his goal was to bring back the Spencerian script.
Sull said English script was the noted form of handwriting in the 1800s and the disciplined technique didn’t allow much creativity.
Spencer set out to change that.
Sull taught a week long class at Geneva-on-the-Lake for 26 years starting in 1987. He said he wanted to have a painting of Spencer that he wouldn’t have to borrow from a university and mentioned it in one of his classes.
“It is an honor to present this painting to the county. This has been in my studio for 20 years,” Sull said.
The painting came about in a very unique way when a student said her husband was an artist and should paint Spencer for Sull.
Sull said he didn’t have much money and didn’t think too much about it until the man, Michael Del Priore, called.
Del Priore was a national renowned portrait artist who normally charged $20,000 for a painting and had worked on portaits of President Ronald Reagan, governors and many other famous people.
Del Priore worked out a deal with Sull to create the painting for $5,000 and would deduct his wife’s class fees and book costs and then settle up after that.
Bill Peters, an Ashtabula County historian, introduced Sull wearing a period top hat.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said Sull approached the county about presenting the painting. He said it will be displayed in a hallway at the Ashtabula County Courthouse and be featured with specialty lighting.
