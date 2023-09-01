JEFFERSON — More than 100 people attended a drug overdose awareness event in memory of those who have battles with addiction and to assist those fighting for sobriety Thursday outside the old Ashtabula County Courthouse..
Ashtabula County Commissioners Casey Kozlowski and J.P. Ducro presented a proclamation to Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services Executive Director Miriam Walton.
Kozlowski said 31 county residents died of overdoses in 2022 and there were 98 drug overdose survivors.
The event was to remember those who have been lost, support and celebrate those in recovery and provide ways to prevent such problems in the future.
Many partners in the fight against addiction attended the event and several people in various stages of recovery shared their stories.
Janice Kirby, of Glenbeigh Outpatient Center in Rock Creek, said the number of people needing treatment is on the rise again.
“We love them right where they are at,” she said.
She said there are three special groups to assist people who may feel the pull of addiction — the elderly, professionals and first responders.
Kirby said the amount of people facing addiction is growing in all three categories.
“[Addiction] is an equal opportunity destroyer,” she said.
Leann Baldridge, a nurse with Signature Health, said it is important for friends and families of those facing addiction to maintain their support and know how to use Narcan.
Walton said this is the eighth year the county is recognizing Overdose Awareness Day and continues to work on ways to solve the problem, including prevention.
Loretta Buell, of the Community Counseling Center, provides educational services to help reduce addiction.
Ashtabula County Health Department Director of Nursing Dave Shumate said the many partnerships developed in the county help in fighting addiction.
On Saturday, the Agape Center Walk is scheduled to support those in recovery. The walk will stop by Cpl. Kevin Cornelius that day to join an event — scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — that provides resources for people and their families who are fighting addiction.
Jewel White, community outreach coordinator for Brightview, said her organization is sponsoring the event with numerous other service providers and organizations. The event kicks off National Recovery Month.
