ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Buckeye Local Schools Board of Education accepted a $31,250 proposal Tuesday from the Ohio Floor Company to refinish the high school gym floor.
The floor, nearly 9,000 square feet, will be sanded, cleaned, stained, sealed and finished, according to the proposal.
The board also approved the installation of a mass alert building notification system (sirens) at all four schools to ensure the safety of school students and employees.
In other business, the board:
• Approved participation with ACE Digital Academy, an internet-based educational delivery system designed for grades K-12, for the period of June 1, 2023 through May 31, 2024.
• Recognized April’s Students of the Month: Granison Hill, a senior at Edgewood High School; Olivia Billington, sixth-grade student at Braden Middle School; Devon Wollschleger, a third-grade student at Kingsville Elementary School, and Xavier Searles, a fifth-grade student at Ridgeview Elementary School.
• Appointed Nikolas Rubesich, principal of Braden Middle School, 3-year limited contract, $89,740, effective Aug. 1, 2023.
• Hired Jessica Pocci to head winter cheerleading for the 2023-24 school year at a $4,372 yearly salary.
• Hired John Bowler as head boys basketball coach for the 2023-24 school year with a $6,558 yearly salary.
• Hired Scott Blank as head wrestling coach for the 2023-24 school year with a $6,558 yearly salary.
• Hired Randy Vencill as head girls basketball coach for the 2023-24 school year with a $6,194 yearly salary.
• Hired Gretchen Hill as head swim coach for the 2023-24 school year with a $3,643 yearly salary.
• Approved the request to hold band camp at Penn West University July 23-28.
• Accepted a $3,000 donation from the Shelby Family Foundation of Ashtabula to the food service department to buy fresh fruits and vegetables in support of the summer breakfast/lunch program.
• Accepted a $2,500 donation from the Buckeye Athletic Boosters to install a bullpen fence at Walter Higgins Baseball Field.
• Accepted a $2,000 donation from the East Ashtabula Educational Assistance Corp. to Edgewood High School in for two $1,000.00 scholarships for seniors.
4) Accepted a $1,000 donation from Miracle Expectations, LLC for an anti-bullying presentation held April 1 at Braden Middle School.
• Approved the current list of seniors for graduation contingent upon each student completing all of the requirements necessary for graduation from the Buckeye Local School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.