The announcement by the office of Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole that no charges would be forthcoming against Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education member Christine Seuffert was not exactly a surprise.
The results of an investigation by the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office were referred to O’Toole, who interviewed those who made allegations against Seuffert dating back to the mid-1980s, when she was a teacher in the Ashtabula Area City Schools.
The prosecutor determined that the statute of limitations had expired on any possible charges related to what she told the Star Beacon were two allegations of sexual misconduct and seven of supplying alcohol to minors.
Lakeside High School athletic director Sean Allgood was named as an alleged victim and spoke publicly during a meeting of the AACS Board of Education earlier this year. He told Star Beacon reporter Brian Haytcher on Monday that he’d likely have taken what happened to his grave were it not for an anonymous letter to the board last fall.
Allgood said the result of the investigation — no charges — was not unexpected.
“That’s what they’ve been saying the whole time,” he said. “It doesn’t diminish the fact that something did happen.”
O’Toole’s announcement indicated as much.
“We know this outcome is not what the victims had hoped, however it certainly does not demean or make less real the victimization that they have suffered,” O’Toole concluded.
So what happens now?
Christopher Newcomb, Seuffert’s attorney, said in a statement that the former teacher intends to get back to work as a board member.
“Christine has led a career dedicated to the students and staff of the Ashtabula City School District as a teacher and as a school board member. Despite the disparate treatment levied against her on multiple levels during the investigation, Christine maintained professionalism, candor and complied fully with the investigation,” Newcomb’s statement read.
“She now plans to move forward and fully resume her work on behalf of the school district. And, now that the investigation is complete, she and I are reviewing all of her potential legal remedies.”
It should be noted that O’Toole’s statement did not exonerate Seuffert. The fact is that since the statute of limitations ran out, the case could not be presented to a grand jury.
We think Seuffert should rethink her next move. Her presence on the board has become a major distraction. Board member Tim Fleming, Ashtabula NAACP President Liz Penna and other community leaders have been openly critical of Seuffert. That isn’t likely to change now, even without charges being filed. So how effective can Seuffert be as a board member moving forward?
If she truly has the best interests of students and the district at heart, Seuffert will step down and allow someone else to take up the important work of the board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.