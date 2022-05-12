ORWELL — Council members reviewed suggestions provided by the village safety committee at Tuesday’s meeting, said Orwell Village Council Chairman Chris Ruks.
“We are tossing around the idea of a safety forces levy,” Ruks said.
The idea has been discussed in previous work sessions, but the committee has been meeting regularly to flesh-out some ideas so the potential levy information can be taken to the Ashtabula County Board of Elections in June.
Ruks said the committee has discussed a 6-mill permanent improvement levy, which would raise about $146,000 a year. One of the issues the committee and council are still reviewing involves how the money might be split between the fire and police departments, council members said.
“We don’t live in a day-and-age anymore where people want to give of their time,” said Council person Roberta Cozad of the Orwell Fire Department.
Council members have said the levy is needed to help pay for the police department and perhaps move toward a fire department that could have a paid component instead of a volunteer department.
Orwell Councilman David Hartz said a fire district would be the best way to go.
“I said 20 years ago this area needed a fire district,” he said.
Hartz said all the area departments that used to have 30 members have about a third of that many today.
“It hasn’t gotten any better,” he said.
Hartz said the South Central Ambulance District has shown cooperative safety efforts can work.
Ruks suggested the village apply for a fire department grant that pays all, or a percentage, of a firefighter’s salary for three years.
“Could this be a start?” he said.
The idea would be to use grant money and bank some of the revenue money to then pay for firefighters after three years.
The Saybrook Fire Department was able to hire three firefighters under a similar arrangement.
Hartz suggested the village talk with surrounding townships as they refine the plans for a potential levy.
In other business:
• The village is on target to fix a problem at the water tower that the Environmental Protection Agency cited as a violation.
• Two full-time police officer positions are still open in the Orwell Police Department.
• The village has been reimbursed for all damages caused by vandalization at the Well Field site. The village’s insurance company paid the money, and a suspect has been identified.
• Quotes are being ascertained for road and sidewalk repairs in the village.
• Robert Denihan also read a letter sent to area social service agencies regarding a 6 p.m.May 17 meeting at the Orwell Fire Hall to discuss ways to provide welcome packets for new residents and discuss ideas to enrich the village in the future.
