By WARREN DILLAWAY
ORWELL – Village council approved a resolution to allow village manager Tami Pentek to enter into an agreement with CT Consultants to engineer the demolition of the water tower and construct three pressure valves around the village to insure water distribution, Pentek said.
The project was necessitated by an Environmental Protection Agency violation that village leaders have been working to eliminate and a timetable is now in place to do so, according to Pentek
The contract will be for a maximum of $350,000 and is scheduled to be completed by 2024. An Ohio Public Works grant will be competed within the month to hopefully help pay for the project, Pentek said. The process will included EPA evaluation along the way.
Council also approved a refinancing plan on a previous loan for the wastewater treatment plant. She said the new agreement will allow better terms for the village.
In other business:
• Pentek reported village workers picked up a ton of cold patch from Ashtabula County and filled in all large holes on village roads
• EPA will allow the Wastewater Treatment Plant Lagoon to be put back in operation after a project to remove excessive amounts of molybdenum in the system.
