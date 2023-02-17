ORWELL — Village administrator Tami Pentek suggested council place a four- to five-mill continuing levy before voters to support needed pay raises for the police department during a Tuesday afternoon work session.
Pentek did a survey of area police wages, and the village has committed to three percent raises for the next several years, but some on council would like to see quicker responses to the problem before the village loses more officers.
Council President Chris Ruks said he thinks there must be quick, proactive action to help alleviate the problem. He suggested the village needs to allow for lateral transfers to come in at their experience rate not start all over again at the bottom of the pay scale.
Pentek said the levy would bring in between $80,000 and $100,000.
Council is planning to put a fire renewal levy on the ballot in November, Pentek said.
Orwell Police Chief Chad Fernandez said the officers are “assets” that need to be kept because finding replacements is difficult. He said an opening that occurred in December has generated only one applicant.
In other work session discussion:
• Pentek suggested the village use $154,716 from American Recovery Plan Act funds for a $167,100 repair at the water plant and suggested it be placed on the regular meeting agenda for next Tuesday.
• Pentek reported $2,300 in donations to the fire department from two area companies.
• Legislation will also be drafted to make raises available on Jan. 1 instead of the employee’s anniversary start day.
• Pentek reported that the Ashtabula County Land Bank has taken possession of 87 Maple Street, for the purpose of demolition. The property owners donated the property to the land bank because it was best for them.
Council member Roberta Cozad suggested the village follow up with the land bank to see if the village might be able to obtain the property.
• Council members thanked Orwell Clerk-Treasurer Ella Stanton for her service to the village following her resignation, effective Wednesday.
