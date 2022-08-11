ORWELL — Village officials are working with the Grand Valley Area Local Schools Board of Education to fine-tune arrangements to hire a school resource officer for the school district.
Plans include the possibility of the village police department commissioning the new officer with the school system paying the bill for the nine months school is in session and the village gaining a part-time officer for the summer, according to discussion in a Tuesday afternoon village work session.
Officials from the village and the school board indicate a candidate is being interviewed for the position and discussions between the school board and the village are continuing.
A memorandum of understanding must be signed by both groups before the school officer can be hired, said Orwell Village Solicitor Chris Newcomb. He said a timeline until the start of school is tight that may not be met.
“I have waning confidence that Aug. 19 is a realistic deadline,” he said.
Newcomb said the liability issues for the village need to be researched.
Orwell Police Chief Chad Fernandez said hiring the candidate as a part-time police officer and assigning her to the school might help make the project work a little quicker.
Orwell Village Manage Tami Pentek, Fernandez, GVLS Superintendent William Nye will continue to meet to iron out the details.
GVLS officials said they have finances to pay for the position for two years.
The two groups interviewed three candidates and are discussing more specific details with one candidate, according to discussions at the meeting.
Village council also was asked to evaluate present legislation that allows residents to escape a large bill due to water leakage on the property every five years.
Raymond Nevison, the water and sewer superintendent, asked council to review the legislation because several incidents this year led to the loss of several thousand dollars each for uncollected water bills.
Nevison asked council to tighten up the present codes.
Council discussed options and plans to continue to evaluate the water department’s financial situation.
Until 2021, the village had not raised rates for 20 years and has 25-percent lower water rates than other Ashtabula County communities, council members said.
A three-year increase was passed a year ago, with six percent the first year and 10 percent the following two years.
Nevison said the water and sewer rates are still too low to make sure needed repairs are properly funded. He said the rates are 25-percent below the county average.
Council members discussed the possibility of additional rate hikes to bring the system into a better fiscal position.
In other business:
• Council is reviewing options for demolishing a North Maple Road property. The owner has offered to donate the property to the village. An estimate of $9,000 has been procured, Pentek said.
• A second property on Grand Valley Avenue is also being reviewed for possible demolition. Pentek said she would talk with the Ashtabula County Land Bank regarding both properties.
The details of a Knox box policy for area businesses will be sent to the safety committee for further review. A Knox box allows firefighters to open a business quickly when they arrive on a fire scene with out destroying property.
