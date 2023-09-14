ORWELL — Village Council members discussed the possibility of a fall paving job and the potential hiring of zoning inspector during a work session Tuesday.
Several council members questioned the wisdom of a late-season paving job on Sunset Street due to weather concerns. Several bids were received on Sept. 1 and a recommendation has been made by CT Consultants on the best bid.
“The weather is not in our favor. I would rather do no job than a bad job,” said council member David Hartz.
“My opinion is this late in the season ... I don’t think it is a good idea,” said Council President Chris Ruks.
Council decided to place the possible bid selection on the agenda for next week and take action if there are enough votes to continue with the project.
Village Manager Tami Pentek recommended hiring Nicholas Belas as part-time zoning inspector. Several council members said they would like to meet him before voting and discuss finances during an executive session at the next council meeting.
Council members also discussed the benefits of hiring an engineering firm. Village Solicitor Chris Newcomb said it would be important to detail what options are available if the engineering firm does not respond in a timely manner or meet professional standards.
In other business:
• Pentek said an IT contract was signed on Sept. 1 with Greatwave Communications.
• Letters are being sent to all Orwell businesses regarding the new Knox Box policy to insure firefighters can find keys to buildings in case of fire.
• Pentek said Hess Engineering will start the bid process this month for the upgrades to the Iron Plant.
• Pentek said CT Consultants is preparing to advertise for bids on the downtown water tower project.
• The Ohio Department of Transportation has requested legislation granting permission to do paving work on Route 45 from Rice Road to about .2 miles south of Sunset Street.
• Pentek announced a Sept. 26 training session for employees who work in confined spaces.
• Pentek also said department heads have provided a five-year capital improvement plan and she is working on the master plan to be finalized later this year.
• Council discussed having Trick or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4-6 p.m.
• Pentek said hydrant flushing is scheduled for Sept. 18-22.
