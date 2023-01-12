ORWELL — Village Council members brainstormed about ways to fund the police and fire departments during a Tuesday afternoon work session.
Council members said they are concerned about the gap between the village’s pay for police officers and what the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies can pay.
Council member Roberta Cozad said the sheriff’s department pays six to eight dollars more [per hour] than the village but realizes that full gap can’t be made up.
“I think we do a police levy because we don’t have the money to pay the police. ... We just have to get closer [to other departments’ pay scale] from where we are now,” said council member Jeremy Cottrell.
Village Manager Tami Pentek said she did a study last year to determine area pay rates for police departments and indicated she would update the numbers and report to council.
Village Clerk Ella Stanton said 1-mill will bring in about $20,000. Orwell Village Solicitor Chris Newcomb said 5 mills might be a possible levy choice.
Council members also asked Newcomb to put together paperwork for a .5-mill replacement fire levy to be put on the May 2 ballot. He said there is a Feb. 1 deadline.
Cozad also urged council to interact with community members to find ways to encourage new families to move to the village and to think “out of the box” to help the village be a better place to live.
Council also discussed the development of a business permit process.
Pentek said Dave Strong provided the village with a piece of art he created to brighten the village hall.
