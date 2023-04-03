By WARREN DILLAWAY
ORWELL — Village council recently passed an increase in police wages in an attempt to recruit and retain officers, said Orwell Village Council President Chris Ruks.
The increases occurred after Ruks and fellow councilman Dave Hartz talked with Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek regarding the low wages for police officers. He said village-clerk Kim McKinley worked with them to find money to pay the officers.
Ruks said Orwell Police Chief Chad Fernandez made council aware of the challenges in retaining officers and suggested changing the rate of pay to what the Jefferson Police Department is presently paying.
Police departments have been struggling to find potential officers, with fewer people willing to enter the challenging field and few candidates from police academies throughout the state.
After the internal meetings, a special meeting was held and the rates were approved late in March, Ruks said. The new rates add hourly increases to a 2022 plan for increases over a five year period.
Ruks said the vote was 4-0 in favor of the changes, and a councilman who was on vacation also approved of the legislation.
The chief’s salary will be increased from $48,818 to $61,131 annually, a sergeant’s wages will increase from $20.27 an hour to $24.63 an hour and increase yearly to $27.39 an hour in five years.
An officer with no experience will start at $21 an hour, and a lateral transfer candidate with experience will start at $22.21. Wages are scheduled to increase to $23.89 an hour immediately for current officers and increase to $25.16 an hour in five years.
Starting part-time officers will go from $16 an hour to $20.54.
Ruks said the village council plans to continue discussion on a possible police levy down the line.
He said there have been some inquiries to the department since the pay scale change was approved.
