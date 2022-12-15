ORWELL — Village council agreed to move a variety of legislation to the Dec. 20 regular meeting agenda during a Tuesday afternoon work session.
Council is planning to again use Anthem Insurance for employees for the 2023 year, but may consider other options in the future.
“I think [reviewing potential options] would be a lot of work,” said council member Roberta Cozad.
She said it would be important to evaluate details of any new insurance program to make sure everyone would be getting what they need at an affordable price.
Council also expects to act on the fire contract with Orwell Township. Council member Chris Ruks asked Village Manager Tami Pentek to have a line struck from the contract because the village does not offer emergency technician services, which has been in the contract language.
The annual Ashtabula County Emergency Management contract is also under consideration for next week’s regular council meeting. The contract goes to every municipality in the county.
Orwell Village Solicitor Chris Newcomb said language may change in the contract as details of the contract are reviewed by municipalities.
Pentek asked council members to review their vision for the village so they can plan two- to five-year capital improvement projects.
“We will be working on that the first of they year,” she said.
Council also discussed projects that could improve the village through Appalachian Project money funded by the federal government.
Pentek has been working with other municipalities on proposed projects that could make Ashtabula County stronger.
“Think big. What do we want our village to look like?” Cozad said.
“If there are any ideas openly bring it to us,” Pentek said.
She said examples could be land acquisition, improvements to the village and industry.
