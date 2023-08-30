• The theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Park Street at 7:34 a.m. on July 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported on North Maple avenue at 8:50 a.m. on July 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported on South Maple Avenue at 10:13 p.m. on July 28.
• Aggravated menacing was reported on East Main street at 11:50 p.m. on July 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported on South Maple Avenue at 10:21 p.m. on July 31.
• The theft of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:03 p.m. on Aug. 3.
• A domestic dispute was reported on West Main Street at 2:37 a.m. on Aug. 5.
• The theft of a motor vehicle was reported on South Maple Avenue at 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 13.
• A disturbance was reported on East Main Street at 2:51 a.m. on Aug. 16.
• Domestic violence was reported at 10:05 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• A disturbance was reported on Penniman Road at 8:41 a.m. on Aug. 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Grand Valley Avenue East at 9:47 a.m. on Aug. 22.
• A neighbor dispute was reported on East Main Street at 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• A dispute was reported on East Main Street at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.
