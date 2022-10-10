  • Suspicious activity was reported on Leffingwell Drive at 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 19.

• A disturbance was reported on North Maple Avenue at 4:01 p.m. on Sept. 24.

• Suspicious activity was reported on West Main Street at 5 p.m.on Sept. 24.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Breeezewood Lane at 10:12 a.m. on Sept. 26.

• A disturbance was reported on Park Street at 6:05 pm. on Sept 29.

• An arrest was made on a warrant on North Maple Avenue at 2:26 p.m. on Sept 30.

• A theft complaint was filed at 3:07 p.m. on Oct. 1.

