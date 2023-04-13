ORWELL — Village officials are considering passing legislation during next week’s regular meeting to use American Recover plant Act funds to upgrade the village’s water treatment plant.
Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek said $167,100 would be used for the project if the legislation passes. She said Hess Engineering visited the Iron Plant on April 4 to give an onsite review of the project upgrades in preparation for the bidding process.
Council is also considering the purchase of a generator for village hall. The bid for the generator came in at $21,170 from Shepp Electric, Pentek said.
The village plans to use $250 from a NOPEC grant for clean-up day.
Pentek recommended the village start a sidewalk-leveling program at a cost of $29,850.
Council had a lengthy discussion regarding how to handle storm sewer drain repair. Pentek said she would like to see ordnances reviewed and the village to come up with a plan so everyone is treated equally.
Pentek said she is seeking bids for security and web design.
Council also discussed a fire levy for the fall ballot. Council agreed to seek levy numbers for a replacement and a renewal levy and make a choice after analyzing the options.
Council President Chris Ruks suggested the village check into a potential grant to help pay for an underwater camera instead of having to hire others to do the work.
