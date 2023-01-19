ORWELL — Village Council made the first step in getting a fire levy renewal on the ballot for the May 2 primary during a meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The legislation passed Tuesday will allow Orwell Village Clerk Ella Stanton to send information to the Ashtabula County Auditor for a .5-mill levy to support the Orwell Fire Department.
A special meeting has also been scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26 to verify the tax levy after it returns from the auditor’s office. The auditor’s office will certify to the village the total current tax valuation of the village and the dollar amount that would be generated by the levy, according to the resolution passed Tuesday.
Council also approved a grant to receive $1,080 for communication equipment for the fire department through a grant from the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office.
In other business:
• Council approved a lease agreement between the village and Lee-Flo farms for the purpose of growing crops.
• A zoning code amendment had a first reading and an insurance contract also had a first reading as council hopes to review the agreements in more detail before final passage.
- Village Manager Tami Pentek said the capital improvement plan presently instituted by the village, 20 percent of revenues, will need to be re-evaluated as the year goes on because the legislation authorizing the plan will expire at the end of the year.
• Pentek said the village has received gas and diesel tanks and is working with electricians to have them installed by the end of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.