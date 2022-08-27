ORWELL — Village council voted to hire a new zoning inspector on Thursday afternoon during a special meeting.
“It is my recommendation that we hire Stuart Wells as zoning inspector,” said Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek after an hour-long executive session regarding personnel.
“The village decided to go in a different direction. We thank [former zoning inspector] Al Sedivec for his [work],” said Orwell Village Council President Chris Ruks.
The new zoning inspector will be Shane Gregory, who is also the director of the village street department. He also served as Orwell fire chief for many years.
Roberta Cozad, a village council member, said she is excited Gregory is taking the job. “You [Gregory] are very respected in the community,” she said.
“I think we are blessed to have Shane Gregory step up,” said Bob Denihan, also a council member.
In other business council voted to approve Stuart Walker as a new member of the Zoning Board of Appeals following the death of Larry Bottoms.
Negotiations continue between attorneys for the village and the Grand Valley Local Schools to come to an agreement regarding the hiring of a resource officer for the school.
Village council and the GVLS Board of Education have found a potential candidate but the details of liability and finances are still being discussed,
The school system has expressed a desire to hire someone who will focus on relationships with the students and education.
GVLS Superintendent William Nye said he hopes to have a person working at the school soon but the details are still being worked out by the attorneys.
“We are still working out the details,” Pentek said.
