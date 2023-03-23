ORWELL — Village Council approved a $3,502,558.94 2023 budget during a Tuesday meeting.
Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek said the budget is tight and comparable to last year, but changes may need to be made throughout the year.
The village has discussed the need to find revenue to pay for some major projects in the water and wastewater treatment plants as well as increased wages for village employees.
Pentek also provided a detailed report on the village’s various departments and Orwell Police Chief Chad Fernandez discussed a vandalism incident at the well fields at the water plant.
The village is reviewing security plans after the vandalism incident, in which someone on an all-terrain vehicle entered the area from Route 322, cut some fencing wire and broke a conduit.
Fernandez and Pentek said the village is trying to see what security improvements need to be made.
“We’ve got to review all the buildings,” Pentek said.
The police department is also looking to buy another vehicle. Fernandez said the estimate in 2018 was $45,000 but a new bid will be needed.
In addition to passing the budget, council also approved several zoning amendments, approved a NOPEC grant and placed Kimberly McKinley, the new clerk-treasurer, 7on the village’s two bank accounts.
Pentek said several projects at the water and waste water treatment plants will begin now that the budget is approved.
