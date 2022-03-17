ORWELL — Village council approved new contracts for the village manager and solicitor on Tuesday afternoon.
“It is a three-year contract at $67,000 a year which is a three-percent raise of about $2,000,” said Orwell Village Solicitor Chris Newcomb.
He said the contract was passed after an executive session in which a few of the details of the contract were ironed out. The contract can be renegotiated following a performance review annually.
During the regular meeting, Newcomb was also renewed at a three-percent raise increasing his pay from $19,000 to $19,600, he said.
Village council also passed a budget of $2,937,952.24. Council also approved a resolution of the certificate of estimated resources that is needed by the Ashtabula County Auditor’s Office in preparation for the budget.
Village council also approved a recommendation from Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek allowing $45,675.64 to be appropriated to the infrastructure fund.
She said she anticipates road and storm sewer projects the village will have to finance.
Councilman David Hartz said more money needs to be placed in the fund for future infrastructure needs.
In other business
• Pentek discussed three violations found by the Environmental Protection Agency. She said a written response regarding how city officials plan to fix the issues.
She said Jon Vandommelen, from the EPA compliance assistance office, assisted in the diagnosis of recent “plant upsets” and assisted in working on creative actions.
• Council also approved a NOPEC grant of $1,878.
• Council approved a $500 from Country Neighbor and designated the money to the Orwell Fire Department. The donation was made because the village allowed Country Neighbor to prepare meals at the fire station kitchen.
