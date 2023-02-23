ORWELL — The search for a new village clerk is underway after the recent resignation of Ella Stanton.
Orwell Village Council President Chris Ruks said during a Tuesday afternoon meeting that Stanton accepted a position in another community.
Ruks said two candidates have been interviewed for the position and the process is ongoing.
Council passed a resolution on Tuesday to allow Stanton to do payroll for February, and possibly March, at the rate of $50 an hour for no more than three hours a month.
The village is also reviewing options to pay regular bills, such as utilities and insurance, until a new clerk is found.
Village Solicitor Chris Newcomb said the village could call the Ohio State Auditor’s Office to check out the possibility for assistance from the OSAO.
“We have to make payroll, but we have to pay the bills,” said councilman David Hartz.
In other business:
• Council approved Love’s Insurance to provide property and casualty insurance for the village.
• Council amended the village pay scale to consolidate raises for Jan. 1 of each year instead of the employee’s hire date.
• Council approved engineer fees for a water department improvement project.
• Village Manager Tami Pentek said she will provide council with copies of the proposed 2023 budget in time for council to discuss it during its March work session.
