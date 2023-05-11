ORWELL — Village Council hopes to vote to place a fire replacement levy on the ballot in November.
Council discussed the idea at a Tuesday afternoon work session. Council decided it would go with a replacement levy instead of a renewal to garner a little more money for the fire department.
The replacement levy would raise $12,300 while a renewal would provide $10,800 said Orwell clerk-treasurer Kim McKinley. The fire department has two separate fire levies with a one-mill and a half-mill levy presently on the books.
The half-mill levy is the one that would be replaced in November. Orwell Fire Chief Scott Merlino said funds are tight and some extra cash would be beneficial.
“I am very, very tight. I don’t have much room to plan for the future,” Merlino said. He asked council if it had considered going with a one-mill levy instead of a replacement or renewal.
Merlino also asked council to provide about $9,000 for upcoming training needs for the department. He also gave council a report on proposed Knox boxes, which would contain keys for area businesses in case of fire.
Village Manager Tami Pentek gave council a variety of reports on items ranging from a new generator at village hall to a request for council to approve a new police cruiser.
“The generators has been ordered and should be installed in eight to 12 weeks,” Pentek said.
She said the police cruiser would cost $59,551.
The Penniman Road Curb Radius Project bid has been awarded to James Futty Construction Inc. and must be completed and billed by May 30, Pentek said.
She said she also has discussed IT support vendors for possible hire. She said Mega Byte, Cortland Computers and COMTECH have been on-site and offered bids and a fourth company is considering a bid as well.
Pentek said a memorandum of understanding for the 2023-24 school year regarding the school resource office is being reviewed.
Orwell Village Water/Sewer Superintendent Ray Nevison said he is comfortable with the present water and wastewater rate structure for now. He said it provided about $110,00 more money than originally expected.
A 10-percent water and wastewater increase is scheduled to start in September. He said he is willing to see how revenues go during the rest of the year before recommending any significant changes.
Nevison did say he felt the reduced rate for companies using more than 41,000 galloons of water should be stopped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.