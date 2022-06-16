ORWELL — Village council continued to grapple with the details of a possible safety forces levy to be placed on the November ballot during a Tuesday afternoon work session.
Village Manager Tami Pentek said the safety committee has discussed various options for a levy that would help the police and fire departments. She said a 6-mill levy. split between the departments, is one of the options being discussed.
The levy would raise about $120,000 to be used to help fund the two departments. Council members talked about whether they would split the money 50-50 or use a different percentage.
They also discussed the idea of keeping the present fire levies with all the new money going directly to support the fire and police departments.
Councilman Jeremy Cottrell said he is in favor of the levy option.
“I’m for it. Any new money is good money if the people of the village are for it,” he said.
Several council members were concerned with the mood of the village in tough economic times with inflation eating away at people’s earnings.
“I think it will be a hard sell,” said councilman David Hartz.
The 6 mills would be an extra $17.50 a month for a home valued at $100,000, according to information provided to council members.
Council also discussed the possibility of paying to man the fire station during specific times of the day with money from the levy.
“I would love to have a couple of guys full time,” Assistant Chief Scott Merlino said.
Orwell Fire Chief Sean Gregory also discussed the idea of paying $10 an hour for present volunteers to man the station during off time from their regular jobs as an option.
Council members are going to continue discussing the proposed levy, and ballot language, and hope to have a decision in place by the end of June. The deadline to have completed ballot language to the Ashtabula County Board of Elections is early August, Pentek said.
Council members also discussed the village’s water tower project. Pentek said she has applied for an Ohio Public Works Commission grant to pay for the project that would include the removal of the downtown water tower and the addition of valves to the system.
