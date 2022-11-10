ORWELL — Village council was made aware of remediation efforts near a former underground storage tank that was removed in October of 2007.
“Flynn Environmental, inc. is currently working on corrective actions to address soil and groundwater contamination,” states a July 28 letter to Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek.
Dan Rittenhouse, a hydrogeologist with FEI, provided a report to council during a Tuesday work session regarding plans to resolve the situation.
“The contamination is associated with the former Underground Storage Tank systems used to house gasoline for retail sales,” the letter states.
“FEI and True North Energy have been assessing the soil and groundwater contamination associated with the former UST systems since 2007,” the letter states. FEI indicates the Ohio State Fire Marshal Bureau of Underground Storage Tank Regulations is mandating corrective actions.
The company indicated soil borings and monitoring wells along North Maple Street and Main Street show that groundwater contamination has been found on several parcels in the area.
“FEI would like to remediate the remaining soil and groundwater contaminations in place through the use of mobile dual-phase extraction technology,” the letter states.
“The proposed DPE events will initially be conducted on monitor well MW-11 which is located in the parking area in front of the former Grand Valley Drug building.
The letter indicates soil vapor and groundwater samples collected during and after the DEPE events will determine how many additional DPE events would be necessary.
Additional soil borings may be needed following the DPE events, the letter states. “The village of Orwell would be notified prior to each DPE event and prior to the installation of any additional soil borings” it states.
Rittenhouse indicated the company has done excavation work in Chaffee Park which is in Orwell Township.
He said recent readings show soil in the area is leaking down into groundwater.
Council members asked who is liable if something happens during the remediation. “If something does happen who is responsible,” said Orwell Village Council President Chris Ruks.
“I would like to know who the principle responsibility party is,” said councilman David Hartz.
Orwell Village Solicitor Chris Newcomb said he will review any request from the company before the work is started.
