ORWELL — Village officials have spent a lot of time looking to the future; especially as it relates to infrastructure.
One major project in the works with a fall 2024 completion goal is bringing down the old water tower near the site of the old high school.
Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek said the project is expected to cost around $338,000 and the details are being finalized for a grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission to help fund it.
A two part sidewalks program continues in the village with a sidewalk leveling program recently completed and discussions on a replacement project are underway. “I am working on the replacement project,” she said.
Pentek and council committees are also working with the Grand Valley Chamber of Commerce on a variety of projects including a 2023 Christmas parade to be held in conjunction with the village Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Pentek said there is another water plant project presently in the pipeline.
Village leaders are also discussing priorities for Appalachian American Rescue Plan Act funds that are available to 32 counties considered to be part of Appalachia, Pentek said.
An entrepreneur workshop conducted with the cooperation of the Grand Valley and Pymatuning Valley chambers of commerce and a Youngstown based organization has provided area businesses with educational opportunities during the last several months.
“I think it has been beneficial for the new businesses,” Pentek said.
Grand Valley Chamber of Commerce President Kevin Collins said the chamber has 55 members of and has members throughout the southwest part of Ashtabula County and a few in eastern Geauga and northern Trumbull counties.
Collins said the chamber of commerce is holding an open house in late August for members to share ideas and seek new membership as well. He said the chamber also has regular times for members to gather to reflect on vision of the area and their businesses.
Another quality of life partnership started during the 2022-23 school year between the village of Orwell and the Grand Valley Local Schools. Katie Brockway was hired by the village, through the Orwell Police Department, to be the resource officer for the school system.
Pentek said the details of a memorandum of understanding between the village and the schools for the 2023-24 school year is being fine-tuned. She said having Brockway in the police department has been very helpful this summer as the resource officer has been able to fill shifts for the police department, which is down one officer, during the summer vacation.
