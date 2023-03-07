ORWELL — Kim McKinley will be the new village clerk-treasurer after spending 15 years in the same position at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
Orwell Village Council hired McKinley after a lengthy executive session during a special meeting Monday afternoon at village hall. Council conducted a council-only executive session prior to the hiring.
Council voted unanimously to waive the three-readings rule and pass by emergency legislation. The resolution to hire McKinley was passed 4-0 with councilman Jeremy Cottrell abstaining.
Councilman Jeremy Cottrell said he didn’t know enough about the candidate for the position to vote.
Council president Chris Ruks introduced McKinley after the vote. He said he is looking forward to working with her.
“I think she is going to bring a lot of great things to the village,” he said.
Ruks said McKinley’s experience will be helpful.
“I think she will fit right in,” he said.
McKinley replaces Ella Stanton, who left the village to take a human resources position in the city of Geneva. Stanton was hired to do payroll until a new clerk-treasurer could be found.
“I am excited to come out here. I think it s a great community,” McKinley said. She said she is involved in several statewide professional organizations connected to the clerk-treasurer position.
McKinley said she has a lot of experience with financial grants from her time with Geneva-on-the-Lake. She said the sources of revenue may be different, but she will work to maximize revenue.
McKinley said both villages use the Cleveland Collection Agency to collect income tax. She said that will make the transition easier.
McKinley said she believes the State Treasury Asset Reserve may be a good tool for the village. She said its use could increase investment revenue.
Ruks said he is excited about some of the ideas McKinley shared during the interview process. She will be working with Stanton for the first payroll transition.
