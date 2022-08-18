ORWELL — Discussions regarding the hiring of a school resource officer continue between the village and the Grand Valley Local Schools.
The GVLS board went into executive session on Monday evening with Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek and Orwell Police Chief Chad Fernandez to discuss a potential hiring.
On Tuesday afternoon, the village went into executive session to discuss hiring with several members of the GVLS administrative team and school board.
Both groups said no action would be taken after the meetings.
During recent village and school board meetings the groups discussed a cooperative relationship that could lead to the hiring of a resource officer that would focus on education and relationships.
Discussions during meetings have revolved around the Orwell Police Department hiring the candidate with the school system paying the cost for nine months of work. In the summer, and during school breaks, the officer would work for the village.
The timetable to get a candidate in place before school starts may be an issue, said Orwell Village Solicitor Chris Newcomb. The two groups said they hope to get a legal memorandum of understanding in place soon.
In other Owell council business:
• Orwell Village Clerk Ella Stanton told council members that income tax collections were down about $95,000 from the same time last year.
“I would say that is a warning shot over the bow for the rest of the year [regarding spending]. We are going to have to be very wary,” said Village Councilman David Hartz.
Stanton said she thinks there are just fewer people working at this time.
• Legislation relating to new Knox Box regulations was brought before council then tabled and sent to the safety committee for more debate.
Knox Boxes are used to provide firefighters a way into a burning building by having keys to open doors so they don’t have to destroy property. The committee will continue to review the legislation before it is brought back to council for a final vote.
