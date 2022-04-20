ORWELL — The Grand Valley Local Schools and the village of Orwell are attempting to work out the details regarding the creation of a resource officer position for the school district.
GVLS Superintendent William Nye said discussions continue between the village and village officials including Orwell Police Chief Chad Fernandez. Nye said the district hopes to have an officer in the school by the fall and have a specific place for the officer to work.
The proposed resource officer would take some of the safety procedures "off the plates" of principals and would teach a class to help students understand police procedures and potentially destructive behaviors.
Nye said the position would be initially funded with some COVID-19 relief funds and the district would have to figure out the funding when those funds are no longer available.
"I think we are the only [public] school in the county that doesn't have [a resource officer]," Nye said.
Fernandez said it would be great to have an officer who could work at the school and then be available to work on school holidays and during the summer for the village.
He said the department is presently short-staffed and officers are hard to come by, but he hopes to find a candidate that has some experience and would fit the position well. Fernandez said he hopes to have more details in the next six weeks.
Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek said the village will continue to work with the school system to figure out the financial details of the position.
"Right now it is completely discussions with the schools," she said.
In other business:
* The school board approved the hiring of teachers and certified employees for the 2022-23 school year.
• A $33,650 bid from All Ways Construction to repair, crack fill, seal and pain asphalt for the campus, field house and bus garage parking lot areas was accepted by the board.
• The school board voted to rebid a repair, crack fill seal and pain project for the athletic stadium areas.
• Approved the graduation list of 102 proposed seniors if they complete their requirements.
• Approved the Camp Invention summer camp from June 6-10 at the elementary school.
• Accepted a donation of $540 for the softball fund from the Orwell Memorial Unite 719 American Legion Auxiliary.
• Accepted a $3,000 donation to the Grand Valley High School Activity Fund from the Grand Valley Middle School PTO and a $2,000 to the Mustang Stable Fund.
