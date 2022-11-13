ORWELL — Village council continues to grapple with financial issues at the village water and wastewater departments.
A recent work session included lengthy discussions about how to make sure the departments can operate in the black in the future.
After many years of water rates being maintained at a specific rate, the village had to increase the rates 6 percent in 2021, 10 percent in 2022 and a scheduled 10 percent hike next year.
Orwell Water and Wastewater Superintendent Raymond Nevison has asked council to review options because the rate increases will not meet the financial needs of the departments, especially in 2024.
“I am urging you to look for a solution,” Nevison said.
“Is there any creative ways to find funding?” Orwell Councilman Bob Denihan asked.
The village faces a huge drop in water usage from industrial users, so more money is needed to make up the difference.
Water usage has dropped more than half as a local company has built a more efficient and ecological system.
The possibility of putting a levy on the ballot and other financial options were discussed at the work session.
In other work session discussion:’
• Council decided to put a $27,150 sidewalk levy on agenda for tomorrow’s normal council meeting.
• Orwell Street Department Superintendent Shane Gregory said he is resigning from the zoning inspector position at the end of the year. Council asked him to take the job, but he said there are too many challenges with how things have been done in the past.
- Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek said the village health insurance costs are scheduled to go up 19.9 percent for 2023.
• Orwell is seeking to renew dispatch services for the fire department with the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department and start a new agreement with the sheriff’s department for dispatching the police department.
• Pentek said she is meeting with a consultant to review possible ways to update zoning code and policy manuals.
