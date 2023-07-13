ORWELL — Village Council discussed ways to standardize how the village and residents resolve concerns about ditches that may be damaged for a variety of reasons.
At some point in village history, residents were allowed to have covered, or uncovered ditches, but who pays for repair is a question without an easy answer.
Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek is hoping to create a policy to bring the issue under a plan that is fair to the village and the home owner.
She said there are a variety of issues that can come into play regarding covered ditches. She said the pipes can get damaged by heavy machinery, get jammed with material or have improper installation.
Pentek asked for a plan that allows the ditches to be fixed and also provides a clear understanding of who is paying the bill, and how.
In a related matter, council discussed the cost of a machine that can be placed in ditches and pipes to view why a ditch might be clogged. Pentek provided estimates to purchase a sewer jet and cameras.
Council also discussed the possibility of contracting with a company to provide the service instead of buying the equipment.
Orwell Village Attorney Chris Newcomb said he would research the issue and give a recommendation at a future meeting.
“I think you are better with a contractor,” he said.
“Going forward we need to have a plan,” Pentek said.
Council also discussed the potential opportunities to receive Appalachia American Recovery Plan Act dolors. Pentek said four possible uses for the money came up during a recent stakeholders meeting about the $500 million available to 32 Appalachia-designated counties in the state of Ohio.
Council member Jeremy Cottrell said traffic signals, additional downtown parking, signage coming in and out of the village and new traffic study are among possibilities fpr the funds.
