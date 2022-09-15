ORWELL — Village council spent more than two hours reviewing a variety of projects and how to pay for them during a Tuesday afternoon work session.
Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek recommended the village take $100,000 from the sewer bond funds to pay down the principle on a United States Department of Agriculture loan while re-structuring the loan from 10 years ago that helped fund sewer improvements.
Legislation is expected to be on the agenda for the Sept. 20 regular council meeting.
Orwell Village Councilman David Hartz wanted to make sure there was money in the fund to fix a sand filter at the sewer plant that has been in need of repair for an estimated two years. Pentek said there is money available for a local company to assist in the sand filter project.
In other business:
• Village council members discussed the potential change in how customers can seek help if they have a water leak and receive a large bill. Present legislation states that council members must give one-time full reimbursements if a customer has a large water leak.
Orwell Water/Sewage Department Superintendent Raymond Nevison has asked council to change the wording so the village can get some of the costs of the water back. Council members asked Pentek to continue working on the wording of the legislation so there is a way to negotiate a payment plan for residents.
Nevison said there were three situations this year where customers leaks caused the village to lose thousands of dollars.
“We can’t keep giving away $2,000 water bills,” said councilwoman Roberta Cozad.
Councilman Jeremy Cottrell asked for more detailed language to specify how the process would work including how a payment plan could be set up with the village.
“It sounds like this is a lot of gray area,” he said.
Orwell Village Solicitor Chris Newcomb suggested a waiver process might be added to the legislation.
• Pentek said she is working with the property owners of 87 N. Maple Ave., and the Ashtabula County Landbank to remove the structure. She said it could take six months to work through the process.
• Council members discussed the possibility of doing a $27,175 sidewalk leveling program this fall. Pentek recommended the program and street department supervisor Shane Gregory suggested the possibility of paying for the reconstruction of sunken sidewalk areas in the spring.
• Pentek also asked that $30,000 be moved from the fire department capital improvement fund to be used to fix fire trucks that are in need of repair.
• Council discussed the need to move an existing diesel gas pump from its preset location and reviewed the option of adding a village gas pump as well. Pentek said she would provide more information before next week’s regular council meeting.
