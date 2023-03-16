ORWELL — Village council members spent most of Tuesday’s work session reviewing the 2023 budget that will go into effect, if approved, in April.
The $3.5 million budget was presented by Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek and will be placed on the agenda for consideration at the regular scheduled meeting next Tuesday.
Council members continued an ongoing discussion about how to hire, and retain, police officers in a market that offers more lucrative options at larger departments.
Roberta Cozad brought up the idea of a bonus that would be received after a year, or two years, of service.
Pentek said the village pays around $18 an hour, and other police departments pay a great deal more.
“I was hoping we can think of ways of getting people to come here and stay,” Cozad said.
Pentek said the village would like to raise pay but has to find ways to pay for it. She said there has been discussion of raising wages $6 an hour, but with present budget restrictions that would likely not be sustainable.
Newly hired Orwell Clerk Treasurer Kim McKinley said Geneva-on-the-Lake has had a complete turnover since 2020. She suggested locking in a certain percentage of income tax for the police department.
Councilman David Hartz said council members have been talking about this for all of the 30 years that he’s served on council.
Pentek and council discussed placing a 5-mill police levy on the ballot. The village already has a fire renewal levy on the ballot for November.
Council discussed the danger of having too many levies on the ballot at the same time.
“I would hope it would pass, but do you want to throw the dice?” said Councilman Jeremy Cottrell.
“I would like to see wages for all village employees increase if we can afford it,” Pentek said.
Orwell Fire Chief Scott Merlino said the department needs more revenue to put together a long term financial plan.
