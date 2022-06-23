ORWELL — After spending time evaluating the chances of passing a 6-mill safety forces levy, Orwell village council decided this is not the time to go to the ballot.
Council members had discussed the possibility of placing a levy on the ballot for several months and added potential specifics to the amount of the levy during a work session last week.
During the regular council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, council members questioned whether this was the right time to go to the voters because of the state of the economy and the high rate of inflation.
“With the economy. I don’t think we should do it now,” said Orwell councilman Jeremy Cottrell.
“I agree,” said councilman Bob Denihan, “It doesn’t seem like we have enough momentum to do this successfully.”
Council members Dave Hartz and Chris Ruks said they believe the levy is needed, but now is not a good time to ask for more money.
Funds generated would have been split between the police and fire departments.
In other business:
• Carmen Kuula, of Community Action, and Deliarose Marroquin, director of the Grand Valley Stable Community Learning Center, provided council with the results of a survey designed to determine the next steps in the development of the center.
Kuula said 252 adults 560 students responded.
“Our next steps are to take these results and see how we can implement [plans],” she said.
The center is intended to meet not only the needs of students, but also other community members.
Marroquin said some of the ideas are already being worked out for implementation, including mentoring students who may need special help.{div}• Marroquin said a Back to School Day is scheduled for 4 p.m.-6 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the Grand Valley Local Schools complex. Shoes, some backpacks and haircuts are planned for the event.{/div}• Village manager Tami Pentek said sand-filter repair is a high priority at the wastewater treatment plant and chip-sealing work on roads has begun.
• Council approved Juneteenth as an official holiday for village employees.
