ORWELL — Village Council and the Grand Valley Local Schools have approved the hiring of a school resource officer, said GVLS Superintendent William Nye.
Katie Brockway was already working as a part-time officer for the Orwell Police Department while the school district and village completed negotiations on a memorandum of understanding that will specify the relationships.
Brockway will be assigned to the schools for most of the year. The GVLS will pay for the position during the school year and she will be an Orwell police officer during the summer and school breaks.
The situation was described as helpful for the village as they will have a new officer to assist during vacations in the summer and the schools will have an officer to work full time on the campus.
GVLS is the last public school system in the county to hire a resource officer.
Nye said the district wanted to hire someone to cultivate a good relationship with students, teach classes and be a part of the educational team.
Discussions have been on-going for many months but the final details of the agreement began to come together in August. The memorandum of understanding was approved Monday evening by the GVLS Board of Education and Tuesday afternoon by Orwell Village Council.
In other school district business:
• Nye asked board members fpr their opinions on how close school uniforms should be held to the royal blue and white school colors chosen for the school. A committee is to be formed to review how to create a policy on the subject.
• Deliarose Marroquin, director of the Mustang Stable, reported to the board regarding use of the agency including visits by 752 people during the past year. The center is designed to help meet the physical and emotional needs of area residents, not just students.
Resources received through grants and donations allowed the center to provide backpacks and educational supplies to students, Marroquin said. She said the supplies the students received, a stockpile for students that may have special needs, have made it easier on teachers so they don’t have to pay for supplies out of their own pockets.
