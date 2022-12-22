ORWELL — Village Council approved a variety of resolutions on Tuesday afternoon to close out business for the year.
Council approved a contract with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield for village employees for 2023 as well as a fire contract with Orwell Township.
Several items were finalized, including the amended financial certificates for the auditor’s office, an agreement with the Ashtabula County Emergency Management Agency and estimated appropriations for 2023.
The village will operate on a three-month budget and pass a full 2023 budget in the spring, officials said.
Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek also provided reports on the various departments, including improvements to an area where fuel tank are being constructed with camera safety equipment near the street department.
Pentek said one fire engine is being serviced, but parts are on order to complete the project, a tanker truck has been serviced and a ladder truck is waiting service.
In other business:
• Council member Roberta Cozad said departments are planning to coordinate grant applications over the course of several years to make it more likely the village will have a project approved. She said there are many projects that need to be completed in several departments with limited funds.
Council members are planning to initiate a long-term infrastructure improvement project plan in the New Year.
• Cozad said Orwell Village Water and Wastewater Superintendent Ray Nevison has been asked to provide council with a series of options to increase revenue to make needed repairs at the two plants.
• Council held an executive session to discuss personnel, but indicated there would be no action taken following the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.