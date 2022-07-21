ORWELL — Village council discussed a variety of properties that may be sold, need to be torn down or may have zoning changes applied.
Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek said several properties need to be demolished because they have become a public health hazard. She said ways to transfer the property and have them taken down are under review.
She said Joel Dutton, a broker for Sunrise Acres, is seeking to sell land that was originally planned as a second and third phase of development near the section of homes that was built.
Pentek said Dutton has been asking questions regarding the properties.
Orwell Village Solicitor Chris Newcomb said the properties may be sold but any changes to the size of plots must be relayed to the planning and zoning commission for review.
Pentek said the zoning inspector has discussed zoning changes needed for the construction of a proposed new library at the former high school football field property.
In other business:
• Pentek said the village has spent slightly more than it has taken in during the year but some taxes have not been collected yet and money from the Colebrook Township fire contract has not yet arrived.
• Village council approved a support agreement with Ashtabula County Environmental Services to assist the village with the sewer and water department as needed.{div}• Pentek said Orwell Fire Chief Chad Fernandez is considering the purchase of a new cruiser which would allow a rotation of vehicles and the opportunity to use one for a potential new resource officer that could be hired at Grand Valley Local Schools.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}• Council also discussed the fire department’s request for 20 new safety vests, with LED lights embeded for night use.{/div}
