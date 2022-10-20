ORWELL — Village council passed six resolutions and one ordinance on Tuesday afternoon during a busy regular meeting at village hall.
Council voted to transfer $100,000 from the sewer bond fund to reduce the principle on a 40-year set of two loans that were originally $800,000.
Council discussed the matter during a recent work session and decided it was the best use of the funds that recently became available, instead of spending the money on something else.
Money was also approved to pay for a $6,000 project to move a diesel tank at the Orwell Street Department, add a gasoline tank, to be used to fill all of the village’s vehicles, build a fence and purchase security cameras.
In other business:
• An ordinance passed unanimously by council also increased the water and sewer deposits by 10 percent.
• Fire truck repair of up to $30,000 was approved by council and $3,600 was appropriated to pay for supplies including safety vests and other needed equipment.
• Council authorized Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek to apply for Ohio Public Works funds for upcoming projects.
• A resolution to appropriate $27,000 to level village sidewalks was moved to a second reading after lengthy discussion on the issue.
A second sidewalk project proposal was discussed but did not come in the form of a resolution because the bid arrived too late. The second proposal to fix some sidewalks would cost about $36,000.
Councilwoman Roberta Cozad said she had concerns about spending $60,000 in sidewalks when other road repair work may need to be completed.
Councilman Jeremy Cottrell agreed and the resolution was moved to a second reading instead of being passed by emergency so the project could be completed during the fall.
Cottrell said he would like to find grant money for the project.
“In my 30 years of serving on council, it is something we have done,” said councilman David Hartz.
