ORWELL — Village council passed numerous resolutions during a meeting Tuesday, including the use of American Recovery Act funds for $167,100 for improvements to the village’s water treatment plant.
An engineering firm recently visited to plan for the upcoming bid process for the water treatment plant work.
In other business:
• Council approved the purchase of a generator for $27,000 to be used for village hall.
• Council also approved a sidewalk leveling program to cost around $29,000.
• Council also started the process for a fire levy to be placed on the November ballot.
