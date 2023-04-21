ORWELL — Village council passed numerous resolutions during a meeting Tuesday, including the use of American Recovery Act funds for $167,100 for improvements to the village’s water treatment plant.

An engineering firm recently visited to plan for the upcoming bid process for the water treatment plant work.

In other business:

• Council approved the purchase of a generator for $27,000 to be used for village hall.

• Council also approved a sidewalk leveling program to cost around $29,000.

• Council also started the process for a fire levy to be placed on the November ballot.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you