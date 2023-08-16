ORWELL — Village Council approved a memorandum of understanding with the Grand Valley Local Schools for school resource officer Katie Brockway.
Brockway is entering her second year in the position that includes her presence at the school during the school year and then working with the Orwell Police Department during the summer and other times when able.
Orwell Police Chief Chad Fernandez said the new agreement is more helpful than last year’s because there has been time to adjust the memorandum that stipulates the relationship between the two entities.
“The memorandum lays out the responsibilities of both parties,” Fernandez.
Brockway was hired in late summer last year so the agreement was approved by both groups without a lot of time to think through all the details.
Fernandez said the new agreement also stipulates payment issues that weren’t as clear as they could have been.
Fernandez said he has heard a lot of positive comments from the community regarding Brockway’s work at the schools.
“She’s great with the kids,”he said.
Fernandez said it has been a big help to the department with Fernandez able to handle regular shifts for the police during the summer. He said she has been working to fill shifts because the department is still understaffed at this time.
In other business:
• Council decided to check into the details of a contract with a computer company because of a question regarding the amount of computers the agreement was to cover at village hall.
“If we need to call a special meeting, we will call a special meeting,” said Council President Chris Ruks.
The police department is in need of the computer contract to be approved as soon as possible, he said.
