ORWELL — Village council approved dispatch agreements with the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department for 2023 on Tuesday during a regular council meeting at village hall.
Council also decided against at $27,000 sidewalk leveling program because it was determined it was too late in the season to start such a program, village leaders said.
An ordinance on Knox boxes, a way for fire departments to gain entry in to businesses, was sent back to the safety committee for further review.
Council members spent more than 90 minutes in executive session for personnel before returning and adjourning the meeting.
