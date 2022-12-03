SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A wide variety of Christmas music will be performed this weekend by the Ashtabula Area Orchestras at two county high schools.
The orchestra is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lakeside High School and at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Pymatuning Valley High School, said Cheryl Dickson-Walker, who is a violinist and the president of the orchestra’s board of directors.
“We are trying to get all over the county,” she said of the performance in Andover Township.
She said the Pymatuning Valley Veterans Performing Arts Center is a great venue for the orchestra.
David P. Roth is the conductor for the concerts, Beth Johnson, is a soprano soloist and Justin Dye, PVHS band director, will be a guest conductor during the Sunday concert.
Dickson-Walker said Johnson has done a lot of singing with the Madison Jazz Project and in area churches. She said the orchestra has about 55 members.
She said the orchestra will perform some traditional Christmas songs but also play a variety of holiday songs including a number from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
Dickson-Walker said the group is trying to get more sponsors for next year so the orchestra can get back to having three or four concerts a year.
She said Dye has been very helpful in enriching the process and Roth is “very excited” about the music experience.
They have also been getting younger people involved in the orchestra, Dickson-Walker said.
“We have Lakeside students and some Jefferson [Area High School] students,” she said.
