Funds from a settlement with opioid manufacturers will be flowing to a number of county entities.
Ashtabula County, the cities of Ashtabula and Conneaut, the villages of Geneva-on-the-Lake and Jefferson and Ashtabula and Saybrook townships will be receiving funds from the OneOhio settlement.
The funds will be disbursed over 18 years.
This year, Ashtabula County will receive $64,339.81, Ashtabula city will receive $8,046.54, Conneaut will receive $4,328.69, Ashtabula Township will receive $1,510.88 and Saybrook Township will receive $1,399.27. Geneva-on-the-Lake and Jefferson would each receive less than $500, so the money they would receive will instead be sent to the county, according to information from the state.
Thirty percent of the funds from the settlement are allocated to local governments, while 15 percent will go to the state, and 55 percent will go to the newly-created OneOhio Foundation.
The state has been divided into 19 regions, each of which will be represented on the OneOhio board. Ashtabula County is a part of Region 13, along with Lake, Geauga and Portage counties. The
Ashtabula County Commissioner Kathryn Whittington represents Ashtabula County on the Region 13 board, and also represents Region 13 on the state board. Four members will be appointed by the legislature, five appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine, and one selected by Attorney General Dave Yost.
Kathryn Whittington said she has been appointed Board Chairman for the OneOhio Foundation.
There have been a few Region 13 meetings.
“We are currently working on our bylaws,” Whittington said.
The state board has also met a few times. DeWine spoke at the first meeting regarding the history of the OneOhio settlement, Whittington said.
“The first meeting was introductions of all 19 regions to the governor, the governor spoke in regards to the settlement and how it came about and the formation of the state board,” she said.
A second meeting was held to discuss what needed to happen to move forward and putting some working groups together.
A virtual meeting for the state board took place recently to approve a banking institution, and a marketing firm.
“We didn’t want for a full month to go by,” Whittington said.
Groups will be able to submit projects to the foundation for funding.
“Projects would come to the region, they would be vetted, and then they would be sent to the state foundation to be further vetted, to make sure that they’re compliant, and they meet all of the requirements for these dollars,” Whittington said. “Then the monies would be awarded for these projects.”
Everything is still in early stages, and the exact processes have not been decided on yet, Whittington said.
There will also be a second settlement coming, Whittington said.
“These dollars are going to help save lives and start healing our communities,” Whittington said.
Conneaut City Council President Jon Arcaro said he was disappointed by the decrease in funding between when the settlement was first announced and now.
“In the beginning we had a couple projects planned, but with the vast reduction from what they originally told us, it’s probably just going to go to support services,” Arcaro said.
