CONNEAUT — A number of issues have made it difficult to predict the completion date for a multi-purpose building that will rise in Conneaut Township Park, officials said.
Park board members discussed the project with the contractor and a representative of CT Consultants, the board’s engineering firm, at a meeting Tuesday night.
The board has a signed contract with VendRick Construction of Brookfield, but the start date is murky, said Michael Smith, board vice-president. A number of variables, including winter weather and possible supply chain issues, have combined to make a planned Memorial Day 2023 grand opening less certain, he said.
The first step is to flatten the outdated, 1930s-era concession stand/rest room building slated for replacement. The beachfront structure could not economically be remodeled, officials have said.
VendRick is working to secure demolition and construction permits from the Ashtabula County Building Department, and once the paperwork is in hand demolition will quickly follow, Smith said. “[The contractor] is ready,” he said.
Demolition should take no more than two days to complete, with a third day needed to haul away debris, Smith said.
Construction of the replacement building would begin soon after, officials said.
The contractor was reluctant to pin down a completion date because of various factors in play, Smith said. Topping the list of possible obstacles is unpredictable winter weather along the Lake Erie shoreline. A brutal season could adversely impact the timetable, he said.
There is also the possibility of delays in obtaining and delivering of needed building material, a result of the pandemic, Smith said. Supply chain issues have bedeviled construction projects across the country.
COVID has been blamed for the spike in the estimated construction cost of the building. In 2019, the project was estimated to cost $790,000. The board’s contract with VendRick, the low bidder, is valued at $1.27 million, Smith said
Other bidders were Declan Construction ($1.4 million) and Union Industrial Contractors Inc. ($1.37 million), he said.
VendRick and CT will discuss ways to cut costs, Smith said. The board has already decided not to equip the building with new kitchen gear, leaving that to the vendor who operates the concession stand, he said. Also, some decorative concrete work around the building will probably be eliminated, Smith said.
The board has already delayed the project one year, hoping for a drop in construction costs. Work cannot be delayed further because grants obtained to help pay for the work face a use-it-or-lose-it deadline.
“We can’t leave all that grant money on the table,” Smith said. “We made a promise to the taxpayers.”
The new building was a big part of an additional park tax issue approved by voters a few years ago.
While park commissioners are disappointed the project probably won’t finish when initially expected enthusiasm for the new building remains high, Smith said. Signing a contract and contractor’s start to the permitting process are good signs, he said.
“[The project] is finally off,” Smith said.
