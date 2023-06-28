ASHTABULA — A 2010 Lakeside High School graduate, who’s serving his country overseas, spread a little kindness this week to a class of Ontario Primary second graders.
Last December, 1st Lt. Glenn Haines and his fellow soldiers in the Army National Guard received holiday stockings filled with gifts from teacher Nicole Hodges’ class. The stockings were sent as part of a “Showing of Kindness” project.
About two weeks ago, the Haines family in Ashtabula received a package in the mail with instructions to give the contents to Hodges’ students.
Haines’ mother, Laura Haines, who’s also a teacher at Ontario Primary, called Hodges immediately upon getting the package.
Even though they’re on summer break, Hodges invited her students to come to Ontario Primary and meet the Haines family. The students opened the package to find an American flag, a letter and certificate from Glenn Haines and his fellow soldiers.
The children were thrilled, Hodges said.
“The last paragraph of the letter read, ‘As a small token of our appreciation, my friends, and I would like to present this flag to you. It was flown next to our cannons where we work. It symbolizes all that is great in our country (past, present, and future) and with such kind and caring people like you in the world, I know our future is in great hands,’” she said.
Hodges said the students were very happy to receive the letter and know that the flag will be encased and put on display in Ontario Primary, come August.
“They were excited and proud of themselves for doing something so nice for others,” she said. “They were happy they made others happy, knowing they made a difference.”
Ontario Primary teacher Raena Sidbeck said she remembers when Haines was a student at Lakeside High school, serving as class president, football captain and a member of the National Honor Society.
“He’s an all-around wonderful young man and someone Ashtabula can be proud to call their own,” she said.
Glenn Haines graduated in 2014 from Capital University in Bexley. He worked in the business sector upon graduation but always had the desire to serve his country and enlisted in the Army National Guard, according to his family.
He is now a father of two serving overseas. His wife, Kaitlin, also a Lakeside graduate, is a retired Army captain who earned an ROTC scholarship to attend John Carroll University.
