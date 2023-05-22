MORGAN TOWNSHIP — A fatal one-vehicle motorcycle crash is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
According to a release from OHP, Cody M. Norris, 27, of Warren, was riding a motorcycle south on Route 45 in the area of Shaffer Road in Morgan Township at around 8 p.m. on Sunday night. He traveled off the right side of the roadway and was ejected from the motorcycle, according to the release.
Norris was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, but died of his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the release.
Speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash, according to OHP. The incident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.