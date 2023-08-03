JEFFERSON — A 23-year-old male died in a shooting Tuesday night on the village’s east side, according to Ashtabula County Chief Coroner Investigator, Amber Stewart.
Village police responded to the sound of three loud gunshots at about 5:28 p.m. Tuesday behind the police station in the 100 block of East Satin Street, according to Jefferson Police Chief Chris Mackensen.
It appears the 23-year-old took his own life and there is no threat to the community in this case, Mackensen said.
Law enforcement officers are still investigating the incident, Stewart said.
Police are not releasing any additional information at this time.
